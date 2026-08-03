CD issuances plunge in July as mobilisation of FCNR(B) deposits spikes

“The moderation in banks' reliance on CDs is a natural and expected outcome of the FCNR(B) mobilisation drive. As banks garner larger volumes of FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI's concessional swap scheme, they have access to a relatively cheaper source of funding, reducing the need to tap the domestic wholesale funding market through CDs. Consequently, FCNR(B) inflows are effectively replacing a part of banks' CD borrowings," a senior banker said, adding that this was already reflected in the market.

The trend, the banker said, was expected to persist through the current quarter, and the outlook for the following quarter would depend on the quantum of deposits mobilised before the September-end deadline. "If banks are able to build a sizeable FCNR(B) deposit base by then, they are likely to remain comfortably funded through October and November as well, reducing the need for fresh CD issuances even after the special window closes. As a result, both CD issuance volumes and CD rates could remain subdued beyond the current quarter, with the duration of the impact ultimately depending on the stock of FCNR(B) deposits accumulated under the scheme," the banker said.