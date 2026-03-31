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Central Bank of India gets ₹296 crore demand notice from Income Tax Dept

The bank is in the process of challenging the said orders in the appropriate forum against disallowances/additions made in the said order within the prescribed guidelines, it said

central bank of India
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 5:13 PM IST
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State-owned Central Bank of India on Tuesday said it has received a Rs 296.08-crore demand notice from the Income Tax Department for shortfall in payment of tax in FY25.

"An assessment order under Section 143(3) read with Section 144B of Income Tax Act, 1961 dated March 28, 2026 from Assessment Unit, Income Tax Department along with a demand advising the bank to pay an amount of Rs 296.08 crore being demand for tax liability for the Assessment Year 2024-25," Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

The bank is in the process of challenging the said orders in the appropriate forum against disallowances/additions made in the said order within the prescribed guidelines, it said.

Looking to the precedence/orders of appellate authorities, it said the bank believes it has adequate factual and legal grounds to reasonably substantiate its position in the matter and considering the expected relief, the bank expects that the entire demand will subside.

As such, it said, no impact is expected on financial, operations or other activities of the bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Central Bank of Indiatax demands by banking industryIncome Tax department

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 5:13 PM IST

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