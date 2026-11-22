The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has proposed a permanent, rule-based liquidity and refinance window for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), alongside a revamp of priority sector lending (PSL) norms, as the government undertakes a review of the banking sector to meet India's long-term financing requirements.

In a set of 15 recommendations submitted as inputs to the High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, CII has also called for reducing the threshold for NBFCs to invoke recovery proceedings under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act from ₹20 lakh to ₹1 lakh, to bring them on a par with banks and housing finance companies.

On banking, CII has proposed raising the 26 per cent cap on voting rights in private banks to up to 49 per cent, with governance safeguards, to align voting rights with economic ownership. It has also called for increasing the foreign investment limit in public sector banks from 20 per cent to 49 per cent to help them mobilise capital for growth.

The industry body has further proposed allowing pension funds, insurers and provident funds to take calibrated exposure to corporate bonds rated below AA, and setting up a national catastrophe and climate risk pool to manage disaster-related losses.