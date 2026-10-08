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Citi helps Indian companies raise nearly $16 billion so far in 2026

Citi has helped Indian companies raise nearly $16 billion through debt and equity markets in 2026 and advised on M&A transactions worth over $36 billion amid strong deal activity

Citi Bank
Citi leads India’s investment banking league table, helping companies raise nearly $16 billion in 2026 and advising on $36.8 billion of M&A deals. | Photo: Bloomberg
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 7:58 PM IST
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Citi’s investment banking business has helped Indian companies raise nearly $16 billion through debt and equity markets so far in 2026, as strong deal activity, particularly among technology companies, continues to drive demand for cross-border financing and strategic transactions.
 
The bank has also advised on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) involving Indian companies worth $36 billion during the year so far, according to data released by Citi on Thursday.
 
The bank has a 7 per cent share of India’s investment banking revenue pool and ranks first among banks.
 
Indian companies have increasingly been looking to expand their international presence and access global capital markets to raise financing for growth, with technology companies accounting for a significant part of the activity, Citi said.
 
“Citi is growing with our clients in India as we deliver the full power of the franchise to clients both locally and across Citi’s global network. India is a key market for Citi globally,” said Rahul Saraf, India head of investment banking, Citi.
 
The bank said it has a “very strong pipeline” of business ahead and expects the growth opportunity with its Indian clients to continue.
 
Citi’s M&A market share is based on deals announced during 2026. The bank has advised on transactions worth $36.81 billion, according to Dealogic data cited in the release, significantly ahead of the next-ranked adviser, Arpwood Capital, at $25.05 billion.
 
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Topics :Citi BankIndian companiesInvestmentDebt marketBankingfinance

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

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