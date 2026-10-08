Citi helps Indian companies raise nearly $16 billion so far in 2026

Citi’s investment banking business has helped Indian companies raise nearly $16 billion through debt and equity markets so far in 2026, as strong deal activity, particularly among technology companies, continues to drive demand for cross-border financing and strategic transactions.

The bank has also advised on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) involving Indian companies worth $36 billion during the year so far, according to data released by Citi on Thursday.

The bank has a 7 per cent share of India’s investment banking revenue pool and ranks first among banks.

Indian companies have increasingly been looking to expand their international presence and access global capital markets to raise financing for growth, with technology companies accounting for a significant part of the activity, Citi said.