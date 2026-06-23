Commercial banks can lend against FCNR(B) deposits, clarifies RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday clarified that commercial banks, including their overseas branches, are allowed to extend loans to non-residents, or issue standby letters of credit (SBLCs) in favour of overseas lenders, against FCNR(B) deposits mobilised under the swap facility announced earlier this month.

However, the banking regulator has not specified the quantum of loans that can be granted against the deposits or the leverage, leaving it to banks to decide. State Bank of India, for example, is offering nine times leverage. Bankers said leverage ranged from five times to nine times during a similar scheme in 2013.

For example, for $1 million of such deposits, a bank can lend another $9 million to the customer, which can be kept as deposits. The lending rates are lower than the deposit rates, enabling the customer to increase returns on investment. “Banks are permitted to extend loans to the FCNR(B) account holders and mark a lien on such deposits,” the RBI said in a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document on the Swap Facility for FCNR(B) deposits, External Commercial Borrowings and Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings announced during the monetary policy earlier this month. These measures were aimed at attracting dollar inflows as the central bank sold dollars to curb volatility in the foreign exchange market after the rupee came under pressure following the West Asia conflict. Foreign exchange reserves depleted by almost $60 billion after hitting a record high of $728 billion at the end of February this year.

Most banks had been waiting for the FAQ from the central bank to finalise their schemes. "Banks had sought clarity on the leverage aspect and were expecting the RBI to issue FAQs. Given the regulatory nature of the issue, lenders were reluctant to take a definitive position without explicit guidance from the central bank. While most banks believed such transactions would eventually be permitted, they wanted formal clarification before proceeding,” said a senior banker at a private sector bank. “With the RBI's clarification now in place, banks are likely to move quickly, as the direction of the scheme and the opportunity it presents are now clear," the person said.

“We are also working on products, but for a bank of our size there are other considerations. If a bank of our size raises $2 billion-$3 billion, that is roughly ₹30,000 crore. We have to see whether we have the capacity to absorb that and what the deployment opportunities will be,” said a senior banker at a state-owned bank. “Deployment will happen gradually. It is not as though all the money can be deployed immediately. Initially, some high-cost deposits can be replaced, but beyond that we have to see where the funds can be deployed,” the person said.

The RBI also clarified in the FAQs that it will provide a forex swap for the deposits received, and the facility will be a plain buy/sell foreign exchange swap from the RBI side, covering only the principal amount of the deposits and not the interest component. It was also clarified that banks will be allowed to undertake swaps for tenors of less than three years, provided they have mobilised fresh eligible FCNR(B) deposits for a minimum original tenor of three years under the scheme. Furthermore, it was clarified that banks may offer differential rates of interest on such deposits based on the tenor and size of the deposit.

Also, banks can continue to offer regular FCNR(B) deposits, without availing themselves of the swap facility, for customer deposits with a tenor of three years and above up to five years, without the requirement of a minimum lock-in period of one year. However, records shall be maintained separately, the RBI clarified. Brokerages had estimated that NRIs could earn annual returns of 15-27 per cent under the RBI's concessional FCNR(B) deposit scheme, aided by leverage available against such deposits. "Customers can earn 15-26 per cent returns on such leveraged deposits, while banks could earn around 65 basis points of additional spreads by deploying these funds, making it a win-win proposition for all stakeholders," Motilal Oswal had said in a report.