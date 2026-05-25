Credit card spends rise 7% to ₹1.97 trillion in April 2026: RBI data

Credit card spends rose 7.06 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.97 trillion in April 2026 from ₹1.84 trillion in the same month last year, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In March, because of fiscal year-end transactions, credit card spends had surged to ₹2.19 trillion.

In April, point-of-sale (PoS) transactions grew 8.76 per cent YoY to ₹73,848 crore, while e-commerce transactions rose 6.05 per cent to ₹1.23 trillion.

The leading card issuer, HDFC Bank, saw a 12.34 per cent YoY growth in spends to ₹58,106.22 crore from ₹51,724.10 crore; SBI Cards clocked a 28.98 per cent YoY rise in spends to ₹37,940.43 crore from ₹29,415.22 crore; ICICI Bank’s spends slipped 7.35 per cent YoY to ₹32,499.1 crore from ₹35,079.47 crore; and Axis Bank’s spends were marginally up 3.87 per cent YoY to ₹22,023 crore from ₹21,201.53 crore.