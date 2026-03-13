Home / Industry / Banking / Credit growth rises to 14.5% in Feb 28 fortnight; deposits expand 12%

Bank credit growth accelerated to 14.5% year-on-year in the fortnight ended February 28, while deposit growth strengthened to nearly 12%, according to RBI data

Analysts said lending activity typically improves in the final quarter of the financial year, supported by increased demand for working capital.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:06 PM IST
Bank credit growth accelerated in the fortnight ended February 28, while deposit growth also picked up, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bank credit grew 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the fortnight, higher than the 13.6 per cent YoY growth recorded in the previous fortnight. Deposit growth also strengthened to nearly 12 per cent YoY, compared with 10.2 per cent YoY in the previous reporting period.
 
In the January 31 fortnight, credit growth had reached 14.6 per cent YoY, and deposit growth had reached 12.5 per cent YoY during the same period. 
Data show outstanding bank credit of scheduled commercial banks stood at Rs 207.54 trillion as on February 28. In comparison, aggregate deposits were Rs 251.90 trillion. 
On a fortnightly basis, credit increased 1.6 per cent, or Rs 3.22 trillion, during the reporting period. This compares with a 0.2 per cent contraction in the previous fortnight. Deposits also recorded an uptick, rising 1.7 per cent, or Rs 4.16 trillion, compared with a 0.4 per cent decline of Rs 1.08 trillion seen in the preceding fortnight.
 
Analysts said lending activity typically improves in the final quarter of the financial year, supported by increased demand for working capital. Banks also tend to step up disbursements during the quarter to meet annual credit targets, they added.
 
They also noted that changes in the way banks report fortnightly balance-sheet data may also be influencing the movement in credit and deposit growth. Earlier, banks reported their statement of position on every alternate Friday. However, since December, the RBI has moved to a rotating schedule with fixed calendar cut-offs. Under the revised system, banks report their data as on the 15th and the last day of each month.
 
So far in the current financial year (FY26), bank credit has increased by Rs 25.10 trillion, significantly higher than the Rs 16.93 trillion rise recorded during the same period of the previous financial year. Deposits have grown Rs 26.10 trillion in FY26, compared with Rs 20.35 trillion in the corresponding period of FY25.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

