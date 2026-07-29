Home / Industry / Banking / Datanomics: Chandigarh tops RBI ombudsman grievances rates in FY25

Datanomics: Chandigarh tops RBI ombudsman grievances rates in FY25

RBI data shows bank complaints rose 13.6% in FY25, with loans leading grievances as the central bank pushes lenders to strengthen internal ombudsman mechanisms

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| Image: Bloomberg
Sneha Sasikumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:33 PM IST
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Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J recently urged regulated entities to strengthen their internal ombudsman mechanisms. He noted that many complaints resolved by the RBI Ombudsman had never been referred internally in the first place. Under the revamped Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, effective July 1, customers must first approach the regulated entity concerned. According to latest data, Chandigarh tops RBI Ombudsman complaint rates in 2024-25 (FY25), at over four-and-a-half times the all-India average. The total number of complaints reported saw a 13.55 per cent rise in FY25 from the previous year, reaching 1.33 million. Within this total, loans and advances have emerged as the single-largest complaint category in FY25. For the first time since FY21, private banks overtook state-run lenders in complaints. Complaints against non-banking financial companies also gained ground over the same period.
 
 
   

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Topics :RBIombudsmanBanking News

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

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