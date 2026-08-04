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Home / Industry / Banking / Datanomics: Public sector banks lag in RBI penalty count, but lead in cost

Datanomics: Public sector banks lag in RBI penalty count, but lead in cost

RBI data shows a sharp divide among the categories of lenders in terms of penalties imposed

psb, private bank, penalty
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Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 11:48 PM IST
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HDFC Bank recently fined three senior executives ₹1 lakh each — the first instance of an Indian bank board publicly penalising its own officers. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposes penalties on lenders as the banking regulator. By number of cases, cooperative banks lead with 71 per cent of the total in FY26. Public sector banks (PSBs) top the penalty amount list, accounting for 34 per cent. PSBs’ share of penalty cases has shrunk from 50.98 per cent in FY20 to 5.39 per cent in FY26. Penalty cases against regulated entities have risen since FY20. Customer-service lapses account for the largest share of cases of penalty on banks, while KYC (know your customer) and governance failures dominate for NBFCs. 
 
 
   

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Topics :Indian BanksRBIPSBBanking Industry

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:47 PM IST

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