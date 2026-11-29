The number of debit cards has been on an upward trajectory every month since April, but it is still below March numbers as banks continue to weed out inoperative cards and increase non-renewals.

The figure fell sharply in April to 102.46 million from 104.48 million in March. Since then, the numbers have grown to 104.1 million in October.

According to experts, this drop can be attributed to multiple factors, including changing payment preferences, growing usage of Unified Payments Interface (UPI), banks cleaning up debit cards of dormant accounts, and non-renewal of debit cards.

“The primary reason for the decline in outstanding debit cards is the shift in consumer behaviour towards UPI,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), Bank Bazaar.

“Consumers have increasingly moved to QR-code-based payments for low-value transactions, while credit cards are gaining traction for larger purchases because of the interest-free period, rewards and ease of dispute resolution. This shift is also affecting card renewals,” Shetty told Business Standard. The usage of debit cards has been under pressure in the last few years amid the growing use of UPI in the country. The use of debit cards for ATM withdrawals has come down from Rs 33.03 trillion at the end of March 2019 to Rs 26 trillion at the end of March 2026. In April-October of FY27, ATM withdrawals stood at Rs 15.97 trillion. During the period, debit card spending stood at Rs 2.55 trillion.

At the same time, UPI usage increased manifold. Transactions on UPI rose from 5.39 billion in FY19 to 241.61 billion in FY26, according to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data. In FY26, the transaction value of UPI stood at Rs 314.23 trillion compared to Rs 8.77 trillion in FY19. In the April-October of FY27, transaction volume stood at 165.96 billion, with transaction value at Rs 208.46 trillion. Growing use of UPI in small-value transactions and credit cards for higher value transactions is gradually eating into the share of debit card transactions, experts said. “As debit cards expire, customers who have moved to UPI may not seek replacements. Debit cards typically have five-year validity. Banks could also periodically deactivate inactive cards as part of security-related clean-up exercises,” Shetty added.

According to a private sector bank executive, the decline in cash withdrawals, coupled with the growing adoption of UPI, is reshaping the country’s payments landscape, with mobile-led transactions gradually displacing debit card usage. Also, the drop in debit cards from March to April is likely due to a portfolio clean-up by banks. “Banks typically do not send cards to customers whose accounts are dormant or inactive. There is also a tendency for accounts to become dormant over time, which can have a direct bearing on debit card issuance and usage. Card termination and renewal cycles are another factor to consider. Debit cards generally have a validity of around seven years, and banks may not renew them if customers are no longer actively using them,” the executive said.