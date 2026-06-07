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DFS asks banks for details on ATM cash crunch as shortages raise alarms

The government has sought urgent feedback from banks on reported ATM cash replenishment issues amid concerns over cash availability and service disruptions

Automated Teller Machine (ATM)
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The Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) had last week alerted the Indian Banks’ Association that cash availability is becoming an issue and that ATM services around the country may be impacted
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2026 | 11:20 PM IST
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The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has asked banks to submit details about the difficulties they face obtaining cash to load into automated teller machines or ATMs. 
In an email to the chief executive officers of banks on Saturday, the DFS said, “Banks are requested to examine the matter and provide comments, including the reasons, if any, for the reported issues in cash replenishment and the steps being taken to address the same.” The DFS email, seen by Business Standard, made the urgency of the matter clear, saying the response must be “furnished positively by 2:30pm today” (Saturday noon). 
An email sent to the DFS seeking a response remained unanswered till press time. 
The Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) had last week alerted the Indian Banks’ Association that cash availability is becoming an issue and that ATM services around the country may be impacted. In semi-urban and rural areas, where dependence on cash remains high, it said, this will create a financial-inclusion concern because ATMs are a cash-out point for direct-transfer beneficiaries. 
On Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra said, “If there is a shortage, we will certainly ensure that the shortage is met. Our full effort will be to ensure that wherever there is a shortage of currency in one or two places at ATMs, we will deliver currency there promptly and at a rapid pace.” 
Senior bankers pointed to the fact that if ATMs were to run dry, they also have to incur a cost on it. 
In October 2021, the RBI said it would slap a penalty of ₹10,000 on banks and white-label operators if an ATM operated by them ran dry for more than 10 hours a month. For white-label operators — those running non-bank ATMs — the banks providing the cash would bear the penalty and later recover the amount from them. 
CATMi has sought linking the ATM interchange (what a bank pays another bank when its debit card is used on the latter’s ATM) to the wholesale price index even as it mulls a fresh hike to ₹21-22 from the current ₹19. 
Bankers partly attribute the problem to the withdrawal of   ₹2,000 notes three years ago. The value of ₹2,000 notes in circulation, which stood at ₹3.56 trillion on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal was announced, had fallen to ₹5,451 crore by April 30, 2026. This means 98.47 per cent of the denomination in circulation (as on May 19, 2023) has been pulled out. ₹2,000 notes, however, continue to remain legal tender. 
Taking note
  • Banks were asked to detail cash-replenishment issues at ATMs and steps being taken to resolve them
  • Banks run the risk of penalties if an ATM were to run out of cash
  • In October 2021, RBI said it will levy a ₹10,000 fine on banks and white-label operators if cash at their ATMs fell to ₹10,000 or less for over 10 hours a month
 

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Topics :Banking sectorATMsATM cash crunch

First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

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