DFS asks banks for details on ATM cash crunch as shortages raise alarms

In October 2021, the RBI said it would slap a penalty of ₹10,000 on banks and white-label operators if an ATM operated by them ran dry for more than 10 hours a month. For white-label operators — those running non-bank ATMs — the banks providing the cash would bear the penalty and later recover the amount from them.

Senior bankers pointed to the fact that if ATMs were to run dry, they also have to incur a cost on it.