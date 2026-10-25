Emirates NBD branch merger to lift RBL Bank asset base by ₹11K cr: MD & CEO

RBL Bank expects ₹10,000-11,000 crore to be added to its balance sheet following the amalgamation of three Emirates NBD branches with the bank, after receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank’s Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) R Subramaniakumar told Subrata Panda in Mumbai that the lender, which mobilised $3.4 billion in foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits, has doubled its balance sheet since March 2022 and is targeting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 20 per cent. He also discussed the outlook for net interest margin (NIM), the impact of distribution norms, and the bank’s plans for insurance and asset management. Edited excerpts: