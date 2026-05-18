Exim Bank eyes 10% jump in loan book in FY27 despite West Asia tensions

The Export-Import Bank of India is aiming for a 10 per cent jump in its loan book in the financial year 2026-27, despite the West Asia conflict, a top official has said.

The city-headquartered lender, which supports Indian exporters, is aiming for 10 per cent credit growth in the new fiscal, its managing director and chief executive Harsha Bangari said.

The FY27 loan growth number is lower than the 12 per cent growth it achieved in FY26, but currency fluctuation had a significant role in lifting the number.

"Fifty-eight per cent of our loan book is foreign currency-denominated, while the rest is in rupees. The currency fluctuations had a positive impact of up to 5 per cent on the FY26 loan growth number," Bangari told PTI.

The 10 per cent growth in the loan book in FY27 is aimed at on a constant-currency basis, she clarified. The bank sees continued demand for financing from exporters, she said, adding that going forward, she expects the share of rupee loans to rise further. A bulk of the lending being done by Exim Bank is for medium to long-term, which is typically not impacted so much by aspects like the geopolitical tensions in West Asia. When asked about the impact of the West Asia conflict, she said the bank has a very small exposure to the region and added that the repayments have not been impacted. There may, however, be some impact on incremental credit growth as project activity stalls in the region, she said.

If the crisis prolongs, exporters' margins may come under stress due to supply chain disruptions, and they may look at shifting their focus to the domestic market for revenue expansion, she said. Citing the case of the US tariffs and how Indian companies managed by diversifying their markets, she said there is resilience in the system. Latin America is among the markets witnessing an increased focus from Indian exporters, and the EximBank has also opened a new office in Sao Paulo to cater to the same opportunity, she said. The bank intends to borrow ₹99,500 crore in FY27, which is higher than the ₹86,000 crore in the previous fiscal, Bangari said.