FCNR(B) deluge leaves banks flush, corporate loan rates set to soften

The deluge of funds mobilised through FCNR(B) deposits in the fortnight ended August 31, when the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap window for the scheme also closed, propelled deposit growth to a 15-year high of 17.8 per cent and narrowed the credit-deposit growth gap to just 130 basis points from over 550 bps earlier.

According to the RBI’s latest data, credit growth in the banking system stood at 19.1 per cent in the fortnight ended August 31, while deposit growth rose to 17.8 per cent. In absolute terms, deposits increased by nearly Rs 9.5 trillion during the fortnight, while credit expanded by around Rs 3.8 trillion. Only the financial year-end fortnight of March 2026, when deposits rose by Rs 12.19 trillion, saw a larger fortnightly accretion since February 2020. The latest increase was also significantly higher than the Rs 6.97 trillion added at the end of the June quarter.

Foreign currency mobilisation was the dominant driver of the increase. FCNR(B) inflows reached $127.2 billion by August 31, with banks raising deposit rates and stepping up mobilisation ahead of the deadline. Deposits mobilised so far in FY27 stood at Rs 16.4 trillion, compared with Rs 10.88 trillion in the corresponding period last year. According to CareEdge, deposit growth is therefore likely to moderate from the September fortnights, while year-on-year growth will remain elevated until the base catches up. Sustained deposit mobilisation, therefore, remains a key monitorable, the rating agency said. The surge in deposits resulted in the incremental credit-deposit ratio falling sharply to 62.56 per cent as of August 31 from 92.22 per cent a fortnight earlier, indicating that for every Rs 100 of incremental deposits, banks extended around Rs 63 of credit during the latest period, compared with Rs 92 earlier. Consequently, the overall credit-deposit ratio declined to 80.32 per cent from 81.72 per cent.

Corporate Credit Boost due to FCNR(B) mobilisation Meanwhile, India Inc., which has increasingly turned to bank loans as domestic debt markets have become expensive, could see borrowing costs fall further as banks, flush with excess liquidity after mobilising FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI’s concessional swap window, will look to deploy a substantial portion of the funds in their corporate loan books, pushing down yields further in the segment, bankers said. According to RBI data, credit to industry grew 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in July, compared with overall bank credit growth of 19.1 per cent during the same period. Credit to large industries grew nearly 18 per cent YoY, while credit to medium industries rose over 30 per cent and credit to micro and small enterprises increased 22.6 per cent. Among major industries, credit to infrastructure, basic metal and metal products, engineering, chemical and chemical products, petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels, and textiles recorded buoyant YoY growth.

“A lot of the entities that have raised this liquidity are not those with large retail networks, particularly foreign banks. For foreign banks, the natural avenue for deployment would be the corporate segment. Whether corporates have enough appetite is difficult to say. But wherever corporates continue to move away from the bond market towards bank financing, banks will be able to deploy some of this liquidity. A lot of that has already happened, but there could be further scope. As a result, yields could come under some downward pressure,” said a senior banker at a large private sector bank. “Excess liquidity could either result in somewhat indiscriminate lending on the retail side, which I think larger banks will be cautious about, or banks could look for safer avenues by lending to well-rated corporates, albeit at lower yields. There are also opportunities to work with NBFCs,” the banker quoted above said, adding that earlier, the expectation was that the system would see high credit growth in the first and second quarters, but the base would reset from the third quarter because of the GST cut and other factors last year. “The current liquidity situation suggests that credit growth could remain somewhat higher for longer, assuming other conditions remain supportive,” the banker highlighted.

Credit growth has seen a sharp pick-up since the GST rationalisation in September last year, rising from below 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) before the rationalisation to over 19 per cent in the latest print. A large part of the credit growth has been driven by MSME credit and wholesale credit. A senior banker at a state-owned bank, speaking on the avenues for deploying funds mobilised through FCNR(B) deposits, said one avenue was to replace high-cost bulk deposits as they mature, while another was to deploy the liquidity into available lending opportunities. “Corporate banking clearly earns more than parking the liquidity in RBI instruments. So, for short-term deployment, corporate banking makes sense,” the banker said.