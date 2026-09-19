FinMin calls PSB, RRB chiefs' meet on Monday to ensure services amid strike

The Finance Ministry has called a meeting of chief executives of public sector banks and regional rural banks on Monday to discuss measures to ensure continuity of banking operations and essential customer services during the three-day strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions to press for 5-day banking and other demands.

The bank unions have called a 3-day nationwide strike beginning September 28, which may impact banking services for five days as the weekend before September 28 is a holiday. This strike, if it materialises, would coincide with the half-yearly closing of the banking sector.

Bank unions under UFBU had gone on nationwide strike on September 11 over their demand.