Flight to safety hits fintech funding, DPDP Act may lead to further squeeze

There could be more pain ahead, too. A further squeeze in fintech funding is due to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act, 2023 for REs. “Some of the structural advantages fintechs enjoyed will get eroded with the DPDP Act, 2023 and the cost of compliance will increase significantly for them," says Lakhaiyar.

The RBI has adopted a soft-touch regulation approach for fintech and payment ecosystems to encourage financial innovation while safeguarding the system from emerging risks, even as it engages closely with them. The RBI’s 'Report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India (FY25)' points to this. In FY25, the central bank held nearly 500 interactions with the fintech industry, besides engagements with innovators and entrepreneurs through structured platforms such as 'Finteract' and 'Finquiry'. During this period, 12 and 10 editions of 'Finteract' and 'Finquiry' were held, respectively.