Flight to safety hits fintech funding, DPDP Act may lead to further squeeze

Another way of looking at it, noted Pushpa Marwal, banking analyst at Forrester, is that trust is built through transparency. “When personal information such as contact details, addresses, dates of birth, and loan-related data may be exposed, customers need timely, clear, and actionable guidance," she said.
Without proactive communication, customers are more vulnerable to phishing, impersonation, and social engineering attacks that often follow data exposure incidents. These incidents also underscore the growing importance of third-party and ecosystem risk management. “As banks accelerate AI adoption and expand partnerships with external service providers, stakeholders will expect greater clarity on whether third parties were involved and how vendor risk oversight is being managed," Marwal said.