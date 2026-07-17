Forex agents' industry body seeks Fema clarity on forex correspondent model

When the RBI draft was released, industry sources were of the view that the stage appears to be set for integrated players: those offering tourism-related services, forex, and cards, such as Thomas Cook or Ebix, which purchased the Centrum Group’s forex business 'Centrum Direct' for Rs 1,300 crore in 2018. Centrum Direct was in the business of overseas remittances, prepaid travel cards, and traveller’s cheques. It had also partnered tuition-fee payment aggregators for processing outward remittances, and claimed to have a 40 per cent market share in this area. It would also have made the business more organised with higher governance standards.