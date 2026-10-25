Future wars may target a country's economy, not just military: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that future wars could target a country’s economy and not just its military, stressing the need to strengthen India’s banking system against cybercriminals and cyberterrorists.

Inaugurating the Reserve Bank of India’s ₹169 crore data centre and cybersecurity training institute at Infovalley-II near Bhubaneswar, he said wars are no longer fought with weapons alone. A country can also be weakened by attacking its economy, he said.

“As India grows stronger economically, protecting our banking system becomes equally essential. Outdated systems and conventional training methods would not be sufficient to deal with emerging challenges,” Modi said, stressing that the changing nature of threats demanded modern infrastructure, updated training and a skilled workforce capable of responding to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

Modi said the two facilities marked a shift in the country’s priorities, with the focus moving from expanding access to banking services to making them more efficient, reliable and secure. “The past decade was about taking banking to people who had been excluded from it. The coming decade will be about making banking more efficient and more reliable,” he said, adding that Odisha’s new data centre would play an important role in this effort. The Prime Minister highlighted the transformation of India’s banking sector over the past decade and said that despite the nationalisation of banks in the 1960s and 1970s, more than half of India’s population remained outside the banking system until 2014.

Access to bank accounts, loans and other financial products remained difficult for poor households, small farmers and many middle-class families. Before the expansion of digital banking, he said, a system of “phone banking” allowed influential individuals to secure large loans through their connections, while ordinary citizens often struggled to obtain even basic banking services. “This culture of favouritism eventually pushed India's banking system into the grip of non-performing assets, or NPAs,” he said, claiming that the banking system had been brought close to collapse. The government’s subsequent push to expand financial inclusion, Modi said, had brought banking services within the reach of millions of people who had previously remained outside the formal financial system.

The Prime Minister cited the opening of nearly 600 million Jan Dhan accounts as a major factor in this expansion. He also referred to the spread of digital banking, which has enabled people to access financial services without depending on physical bank branches for every transaction. Recalling a former prime minister’s observation that only 15 paise of every rupee sent from Delhi reached the intended beneficiaries, Modi said direct benefit transfers had changed the situation. “Today, when Re 1 leaves Delhi, the entire ₹1 reaches the bank account of the intended beneficiary,” he said. He attributed this change to the expansion of bank accounts and the systems developed to transfer government assistance directly to beneficiaries. He also cited the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma schemes as examples of efforts to extend formal credit to people who traditionally struggled to obtain bank loans.

The MUDRA scheme helped 130 million people become entrepreneurs for the first time, while street vendors and traditional artisans gained access to institutional credit through government-backed programmes. He also referred to bank assistance extended to self-help groups representing 100 million rural women. "The access to banking has gradually expanded beyond deposits and payments to include credit, insurance and pension benefits, particularly for low-income households. Under the Atal Pension Yojana, 90 million people have obtained social security coverage," he said. Placing the RBI facilities within Odisha’s broader economic transition, the Prime Minister said Odisha’s economy was drawing strength not only from its natural resources but also from technology. With the expansion of mineral-based industries alongside efforts to develop semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, Odisha is preparing to move beyond its traditional dependence on mining and resource-based industries, he added.

The new RBI facility is spread across 18.55 acres and is the central bank’s second data centre, after its existing facility in Navi Mumbai. It will host mission-critical payment and settlement systems and other key RBI operations, providing additional computing capacity and strengthening the resilience of the country’s digital financial infrastructure. The foundation stone was laid by then RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on March 22, 2023. The facility has been designed to provide a secure and resilient computing environment, helping the RBI maintain business continuity and reduce vulnerabilities arising from natural disasters and geopolitical risks. The cybersecurity training institute will provide a dedicated platform for training, research and capacity building in cybersecurity and enterprise computing.