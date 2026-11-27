Gold loans sustained strong growth momentum at 60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), a report from CRIF India shows. Active loans grew at a more moderate 14 per cent Y-o-Y, but growth accelerated from September 2025 levels of 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y. The portfolio-at-risk in the 31–90 days segment improved was flat at 1.3 per cent, but in the 91-80 day segment it improved by 30 basis points to 0.4 per cent.

Furthermore, gold-loan borrowers grew at a 15.6 per cent 3-year CAGR, indicating that broader portfolio growth has also been supported by increasing borrowers. Women borrowers and those from tier-3 markets are some of the faster-growing segments.