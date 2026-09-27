HDFC Bank CEO's to-do list in coming weeks: Growth, Casa, investor trust

India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, is set to get a new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) in the coming weeks, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) considering two names proposed by the bank — an insider, most likely Kaizad M Bharucha, and an outsider, most likely Anup Bagchi.

Irrespective of who gets the top job, the new chief will have a lot on his plate — restoring investor confidence after a prolonged period of stock price underperformance, reigniting growth, particularly deposit and current account savings account (Casa) growth, and improving margins, among other priorities.

“…the new CEO has to get the whole team to work as a coordinated entity, for the good of the bank rather than individual goals. Secondly, the priority would be to talk to investors and get the investor relations machinery going in full swing. And thirdly, communication has to improve within the bank,” said a person close to the developments at the bank, outlining the priorities of the new person who takes over the reins from Sashidhar Jagdishan, the bank’s current MD and CEO. Jagdishan is set to retire from the position on October 26 after deciding not to seek reappointment. Jagdishan, 61, took charge in October 2020, succeeding Aditya Puri, and was reappointed in 2023.

The succession process comes against the backdrop of a string of governance concerns at HDFC Bank. These began with the sudden resignation of then part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty in March. Chakraborty said certain “happenings and practices” at the bank were not in line with his values and ethics. A subsequent legal review by the bank found no basis for his allegations. Subsequently, Chakraborty said in a television interview that the bank had underperformed on share value, while Casa remained low and the cost-to-income ratio high. “Deposits have to be a priority. Growth will follow. So many branches have been set up. Now those branches have to fire, and the bank has to get retail deposits and Casa deposits going in a big way,” the person quoted above said, adding that the share price will correct soon, as it is a question of engaging more with investors.

“The stock has been beaten down beyond what it should have been. There is no logic to it. If you look at the overall performance of the bank, it is not bad. Non-performing assets are low, the bank has very healthy coverage, and provisioning is far higher than what is required. So, the balance sheet is rock solid. It is just that Casa has not been growing. And because Casa is not growing, the cost of liabilities increases. That has an impact on net interest margin (NIM) and net interest income and, indirectly, a small impact on profitability,” the person added.

HDFC Bank reported an NIM of 3.26 per cent in the 2026-27 (FY27) first quarter (April-June/Q1), down from 3.38 per cent in the 2025-26 (FY26) fourth quarter (January-March/Q4), its lowest level on record, as the cost of funds remained the same but yield on assets declined. HDFC Bank’s Casa ratio has declined sharply over the past few years, falling to 32.3 per cent in Q1FY27 from 34.1 per cent in FY26 and 34.8 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25). The ratio has fallen from 48.2 per cent in 2021-22 and 44.4 per cent in 2022-23. HDFC Bank’s share price has underperformed over the past few years, amid a difficult adjustment period following the merger and, more recently, governance concerns after the sudden resignation of its chairman, among other issues. The stock has declined around 23 per cent over the past year and about 6 per cent over the past five years.

The bank’s loan growth has also been constrained by its efforts to bring down the elevated loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) following the HDFC Ltd merger. It consciously moderated loan growth in FY25 and, while it targeted growth in line with the industry in FY26, fell slightly short. With the LDR no longer a constraint, the bank has a target of growing above the industry rate in FY27. While the bank’s wholesale and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) book is growing at a fast pace, it is retail growth that the bank has to accelerate in the coming quarters. According to Suresh Ganapathy, MD and head of India research at Macquarie Capital, the priority of the new CEO should be to drive up retail growth, particularly retail unsecured; focus more on Casa, arrest its deterioration and devise strategies to increase Casa deposits; further enhance the technology (tech) architecture and make the bank more tech-savvy; improve service culture; improve cross-sell ratios across the group, as there is a lot of scope to improve group synergies, utilise subsidiaries better, and cross-sell seamlessly to bank customers.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted that if an external candidate is appointed, the person will have to deal with senior management exits. “Hence, the top priority for the new external CEO is to stabilise the senior management and control attrition levels. Our channel checks and anecdotal industry feedback also reveal some exits of long-vintage branch managers, in our view,” he said. “The most important thing is to have somebody who can mend and succeed in the new business model — someone who can drive the organisation towards new thinking and better margins. Given the overhang of housing loans, the focus has to be on building a strong deposit strategy, particularly Casa. At the same time, the bank needs to think innovatively on the top line and focus on NIM expansion,” said Abizer Diwanji, founder, NeoStrat Advisors LLP.

“In the past few years, household savings are increasingly finding their way into equities. HDFC Bank could get an opportunity to rebuild its Casa franchise as stock markets become less attractive. But tapping that pool of savings will require a sharper deposit strategy and stronger mobilisation of low-cost retail deposits. Investor confidence, in my view, has not been shaken, nor is this a governance issue. It is a business-model issue,” Diwanji said, adding that whether the next CEO is an internal or external candidate does not matter to him — the right candidate matters more than where he or she comes from.

Speculation is rife over who might get the central bank’s nod for the top job. While the odds initially appeared to favour Bharucha, the bank’s deputy MD, who has been with HDFC Bank since 1995 and has served on its board since 2014, momentum has now shifted towards Bagchi. An ICICI group veteran, Bagchi is currently the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. He has been with the ICICI group since 1992 and previously served as executive director of ICICI Bank for several years. During his tenure, he worked across various functions, including retail, MSME, corporate banking, and treasury, as well as credit policy and data analytics.