HDFC Bank clears governance hurdle for chief executive officer renewal

HDFC Bank’s independent legal review, which found no evidence to substantiate allegations made by former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his resignation letter, has removed a key overhang for the lender. Brokerages earlier said the development paves the way for the appointment of a new chairman and the renewal of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan’s current term, which ends in October this year. Later in the day, Rajiv Kumar was appointed as part-time chairman of the private lender for a period of three years.