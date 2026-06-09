Home / Industry / Banking / HDFC Bank hikes lending rates by up to 10 bps across tenors from June 8

HDFC Bank hikes lending rates by up to 10 bps across tenors from June 8

The maximum hike of 10 basis points was for loans having a maturity of two years to 8.55 per cent from the earlier 8.45 per cent

A HDFC Bank Ltd. bank branch in Mumbai
The MCLR hike decision comes days after the Reserve Bank on Friday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 12:20 PM IST
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Private sector lender HDFC Bank has increased the Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points across tenors effective June 8, 2026.

The maximum hike of 10 basis points was for loans having a maturity of two years to 8.55 per cent from the earlier 8.45 per cent.

The benchmark one-year MCLR has been revised up by 5 basis points to 8.40 per cent, as per the data available on the HDFC Bank website. The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans, such as auto, personal and home loans.

The overnight, three-month, six-month and three-year tenor MCLRs have been raised by 5 basis points to 8.10 per cent, 8.20 per cent, 8.35 per cent and 8.65 per cent, respectively.

The MCLR hike decision comes days after the Reserve Bank on Friday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row as it weighed the impact of rising energy prices and supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :HDFC BankHDFC lending rateLending RatesMCLR hikeMCLR

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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