HDFC Bank names ICICI Bank's V N Srivatsan as chief compliance officer

HDFC Bank on Wednesday appointed V N Srivatsan as its chief compliance officer (CCO) for a three-year term, effective from his date of joining.

Srivatsan is proposed to join the bank on January 4, 2027, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Srivatsan currently serves as Head – Compliance: Overseas Banking and Subsidiaries and Data Privacy Officer at ICICI Bank. He has around 34 years of professional experience, including nearly 25 years in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, and close to 10 years of experience in compliance and regulatory inspection.

In the interim, Venkateswaran L, currently Compliance Head – Credit, Asset Product & Regulatory Reporting at HDFC Bank, will hold the responsibility of CCO.