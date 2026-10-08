Home / Industry / Banking / HDFC Bank's Anup Bagchi set to become India's highest-paid bank CEO

HDFC Bank's Anup Bagchi set to become India's highest-paid bank CEO

HDFC Bank proposes ₹35.9 crore in annual compensation for incoming MD & CEO Anup Bagchi, including ₹26.92 crore in variable pay, besides a ₹7.35 crore joining bonus

Anup Bagchi
Anup Bagchi will succeed Shashidhar Jagdishan, whose tenure ends at the close of business on October 26 | Image: IIT Kanpur Website
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Anup Bagchi, who is set to take charge as HDFC Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) later this month, is poised to become India’s highest-paid bank CEO, with the lender proposing a target annual compensation package of ₹35.9 crore.
 
The package, detailed in HDFC Bank’s postal ballot notice, comprises fixed remuneration of ₹8.97 crore and target variable pay of ₹26.92 crore for the 2026-27 performance year. The variable component, equivalent to 300 per cent of his fixed remuneration, accounts for nearly 75 per cent of his total target compensation.
 
Separately, Bagchi will receive a one-time joining bonus worth around ₹7.35 crore in the form of share-linked instruments. The joining award will vest over four years and is separate from his annual target compensation.
 
Bagchi’s fixed remuneration includes an annual salary of ₹3.32 crore, with the balance comprising allowances and perquisites, retirement benefits and other benefits. The bank has also provided for up to two company cars, each with an ex-showroom price of up to ₹1.4 crore, along with fuel of up to 700 litres a month and maintenance expenses at actual cost.
 
The variable pay will comprise ₹8.88 crore in cash and ₹18.04 crore in share-linked instruments. The cash component will be split equally between upfront and deferred payments, with ₹4.44 crore payable upfront and ₹4.44 crore deferred over a three-year vesting period.
 
The actual variable payout, however, will depend on Bagchi’s performance and will be subject to the approval of HDFC Bank’s Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as applicable.
 
The proposed package puts Bagchi's target annual compensation well above the remuneration reported by the heads of other large private-sector banks in FY26. HDFC Bank’s outgoing MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan received total remuneration of ₹28.65 crore in FY26, including a gross salary of ₹14.71 crore and stock-option benefits of ₹13.53 crore, according to the bank’s statutory annual return. Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha received ₹26.32 crore, including a gross salary of ₹16.69 crore and stock-option benefits of ₹9.17 crore. Executive Director V Srinivasa Rangan received ₹16.54 crore, while former Executive Director Bhavesh Zaveri received ₹16.14 crore.
 
On a cash and other remuneration basis, Jagdishan received ₹15.13 crore in FY26. ICICI Bank MD & CEO Sandeep Bakhshi received around ₹10.6 crore, while Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO Ashok Vaswani received around ₹17.2 crore during the year.
 
In FY26, Bagchi received ₹7.48 crore in remuneration from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, excluding the value of stock options granted to him during the year. Bagchi is currently the MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life.
 
Bagchi is scheduled to take charge as HDFC Bank’s MD & CEO on October 27, succeeding Jagdishan. His appointment is for a three-year term.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EMIs set to rise as RBI begins rate-hike cycle with 25 bps increase

Rate hike to widen banks' margins as EBLR-linked loans reprice faster

RBI removes Paytm Payments Bank from list of recognised scheduled banks

Surplus liquidity may not persist beyond FY27: RBI Governor Malhotra

Bank deposits, demat investments in single account statement soon

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaHDFC BankBanking sectorBanking NewsCEO pay

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNana Patekar DeathStocks to buyRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Next Story