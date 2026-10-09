HDFC Bank's WTD expansion may set succession template for large banks

The framework comprises four layers: base, covering NBFCs with assets of Rs 1,000 crore and below; middle, covering NBFCs with assets of Rs 1,000 crore and above; upper, comprising specifically identified NBFCs; and top, which is intended to remain empty unless the RBI considers an NBFC to pose potential systemic risk.
The objective is to enhance transparency and governance without imposing higher-level regulatory requirements on all NBFCs.
Upper-layer NBFCs are also increasingly financial conglomerates. Like larger banks, some have interests in mutual funds, insurance and investment banking.
In March this year, at a Department of Financial Services meeting on NBFCs chaired by Finance Secretary M Nagaraju, “governance reforms to include better leadership rotation” and “clarity on NBFCs as potential banks” were among the agenda items.