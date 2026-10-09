HDFC Bank's WTD expansion may set succession template for large banks

HDFC Bank's decision to appoint an additional whole-time director (WTD) to its board, taking its strength to five, may well signal that other domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) and upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could follow suit to create a leadership pipeline.

In a filing to the exchanges on September 12, HDFC Bank laid out the reasoning behind the appointment: “… in order to have sharper synergy and oversight, including on the subsidiaries of the bank as well as to have larger pipeline for succession planning”.

This builds on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) October 2023 stipulation that private banks must have at least two WTDs, including the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

Of late, succession planning in banks has become a matter of concern following a series of sudden exits from corner offices.

“This gives a 360-degree perspective of running the organisation. Such a perspective can add significant value to the business leader and CEO in making,” he said.

He added that such a move would allow business executives to gain exposure to the challenges and opportunities surrounding strategy, governance, regulatory matters, legal issues, audit and compliance at the board level.

“Getting the right talent for the right job is always a challenge. In that context, the idea of creating a pool of WTDs for regulated entities (REs) is welcome,” said Rajesh Narain Gupta, founder and chairman, SNG & Partners (Advocates & Solicitors).

Separately, nomination and remuneration committee members Sandeep Parekh and D Ranganathan were also nearing their term limits in January 2027.

Similarly, V S Rangan's term as executive director (ED) was due to end in November 2026, even as a successor to Bhavesh Zaveri, who retired as ED in April this year, remained undecided.

Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha, who had been touted as a successor, faced constraints arising from the RBI's 15-year tenure cap for WTDs, or the age limit of 70 years, whichever is earlier, for MDs and CEOs of private banks. Bharucha was appointed a WTD in 2013.

At HDFC Bank, wholesale changes at the top followed the resignation of MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.

“Given the RBI's stringent mandate for microscopic governance, elevating multi-vertical risk, IT, and compliance functions, adding fifth WTD seems fully justified.”

“Operating as a D-SIB and its vast post-merger balance sheet, HDFC Bank may want to revisit their executive architecture,” said Nitin Potdar, a senior corporate lawyer and founder of his eponymous legal chambers.

Against this backdrop, the WTD route is being tapped to strengthen leadership pipelines.

Earlier, the industry had witnessed the sudden exits of Sumant Kathpalia from IndusInd Bank, under a cloud, and Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma from Karnataka Bank.

Ultimately, Anup Bagchi was appointed MD and CEO of HDFC Bank. Rangan is now a WTD, along with Jimmy Tata.

“Broad adoption of WTDs creates a mature executive market where leaders are thoroughly tested in risk, compliance, and governance before taking the helm.”

“The HDFC Bank move highlights a critical regulatory objective. When the RBI prescribed the WTD guidelines for private banks in 2023, it intended to build a deeper institutional bench, not just solve for one-off succession,” said Ravi Duvvuru, member of the RBI's advisory group on regulation, and founder and designated director at Duvvuru & Reddy LLP.

“It structurally broadens the bank's internal bench of board-level talent, ensuring a robust, cross-functional pool of future MD & CEOs who can navigate strict regulatory tenure caps,” Potdar said.

Assuming full attendance, HDFC Bank would need at least seven IDs, given that it has two non-executive, non-independent directors — Keki Mistry and Renu Karnad.

This is because the RBI requires that at least half the directors attending a board meeting should be independent directors (IDs).

“While HDFC Bank may merit having five WTDs due to its size and scale, it may not be the case with every other bank,” pointed out R Gurumurthy, who serves on the boards of Axis Capital and Religare and has been head of governance at RBL Bank.

However, it remains to be seen how many WTDs would suffice to build a meaningful leadership pipeline.

There is another facet to HDFC Bank's move. The new WTD will be in charge of the bank's subsidiaries.

This mirrors the structure at the State Bank of India (SBI), which has a dedicated MD overseeing its subsidiaries.

It also reflects how large banks have evolved into financial conglomerates, with business lines spanning mutual funds (MFs), insurance and investment banking.

SBI was among the first to develop such a profile.

Seen in this context, WTDs in private banks could become an industry-wide talent pool, mirroring the public-sector model, where a WTD from one institution can move to lead another.