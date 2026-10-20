HDFC to ramp up beyond home shores under incoming MD & CEO Anup Bagchi

Jagdishan will step down on October 26, with Bagchi taking over as MD & CEO on October 27. In his first public remarks since being named to the post, Bagchi said he would engage with regulators, customers and other stakeholders to gather insights that would inform his approach to leading the bank. “At this point, I am just understanding the mechanics of the balance sheet and P&L (profit and loss), which from outside you can only understand that much,” Bagchi said.