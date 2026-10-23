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IDBI stake sale to push disinvestment receipts past BE for second year

The 30.48 per cent divestment in IDBI Bank is expected to take the government's receipts from stake sales and asset monetisation past the BE of ₹80,000 cr

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Receipts from disinvestment fell to ₹50,304 crore in FY20, or 52.1 per cent below the ₹1.05 trillion projected in the BE (Photo: Shutterstock)
Shreya Eswaran New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 12:15 PM IST
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The Indian government's disinvestment strategy is back in focus following the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs' (CCEA) approval for a 30.48 per cent stake sale in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings. Once complete, the stake sale will mark the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India's financial sector. 
 
However, the government's record on disinvestment has been patchy, at best. Between the financial years 2016-17 to 2024-25, for which standalone Budget Estimates (BE) for disinvestment proceeds are available, receipts to the exchequer from stake sales exceeded the BE figures only twice, in FY2018 and FY2019. At least four fiscal years - FY17, FY21, FY24, and FY25 — saw no strategic stake sales.
 
Receipts peaked at just above ₹1 trillion in FY2018, exceeding the ₹72,500 crore BE by 38 per cent. The following year, realisation of about ₹95,000 crore was lower than FY18 but was about 18 per cent higher than the ₹80,000 crore projected in the BE.
 
Receipts from disinvestment fell to ₹50,304 crore in FY20, or 52.1 per cent below the ₹1.05 trillion projected in the BE.
 
The largest shortfall in absolute terms occurred in FY21 with receipts of only ₹32,896 crore, or 84.3 per cent below the ₹2.10 trillion estimated in the Budget. The shortfall in FY22 was even higher at 92.3 per cent.
 
Receipts remained below BEs in both FY23 and FY24, falling short by 29.18 per cent and 35.06 per cent, respectively.  
 
Starting in FY25, the Union Budget started clubbing disinvestment figures with asset monetisation of government-owned entities. Following the change, collections came in at ₹17,201 crore in FY25, around 66 per cent lower than the BE for that fiscal, and ₹59,139 crore in FY26, which was 26 per cent higher than the BE. 
 
Things are looking substantially brighter in the current financial year ending March 2027. Disinvestment transactions in FY27 so far listed by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) show that the government has already realised about ₹56,000 crore from stake sales alone - including a follow-on public offer from Life Insurance Corporation of India valued at ₹31,514.89 crore - till August, 2026 against the BE of ₹80,000 crore from both disinvestment and asset monetisation. The IDBI Bank stake sale is expected to bring in an additional ₹25,000 crore, which would take the total collections so far just past the BE. Any further asset monetisation would be an additional bonanza.
 
The IDBI sale was the second strategic sale in the current financial year, following the government's divestment of over 98.11 per cent in Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited for ₹118.73 crore in May 2026. A strategic sale involves the government relinquishing a majority stake of at least 51%. 
 
Strategic stake sales generated their highest annual receipts of ₹36,915 crore in FY18. That number slid 56.9 per cent to ₹15,913.8 crore in FY19, and further declined by 12.8 per cent to ₹13,883 crore in FY20. This dropped to a mere ₹2,700 crore in FY2022. Although receipts under this head rebounded to ₹12,100 crore in FY23, they fell again to a paltry ₹320 crore in FY26. The IDBI stake sale is set to reverse that trend, although the total will still be less than in FY18, barring more strategic sales that could take it past the FY18 number.  
   

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Topics :BS Number WiseIDBI BankIDBI Bank dealStake sale

First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

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