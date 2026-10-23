IDBI stake sale to push disinvestment receipts past BE for second year

Starting in FY25, the Union Budget started clubbing disinvestment figures with asset monetisation of government-owned entities. Following the change, collections came in at ₹17,201 crore in FY25, around 66 per cent lower than the BE for that fiscal, and ₹59,139 crore in FY26, which was 26 per cent higher than the BE.

Things are looking substantially brighter in the current financial year ending March 2027. Disinvestment transactions in FY27 so far listed by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) show that the government has already realised about ₹56,000 crore from stake sales alone - including a follow-on public offer from Life Insurance Corporation of India valued at ₹31,514.89 crore - till August, 2026 against the BE of ₹80,000 crore from both disinvestment and asset monetisation. The IDBI Bank stake sale is expected to bring in an additional ₹25,000 crore, which would take the total collections so far just past the BE. Any further asset monetisation would be an additional bonanza.