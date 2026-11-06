IFC extends $150 mn loan to SBI to expand farm credit among rural women

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) extended a $150 million social loan to State Bank of India (SBI) to expand access to agricultural finance for rural women, the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group said on Friday.

"The US$150 million social loan will empower around 864,000 rural women across India's agricultural value chains, including crop cultivation, animal husbandry, fisheries and food processing, by providing accessible agricultural financing," IFC said in a press release.

"Up to 90 percent of the financing will support women borrowing through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) while the rest will fund women entrepreneurs graduating to individual Micro Enterprise Loans under SBI's Svayam Siddha Scheme," it added.

The $150 million social loan to SBI marks IFC's first line of credit to a public-sector bank in India and its first investment in a state-owned bank in the country. The partnership also includes their first cross-currency swap executed under a recently signed International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) Master Agreement, the release said. With this transaction, SBI has become IFC’s first domestic swap counterparty in India and its first local swap counterparty in South Asia. "The swap line marks a key step in deepening IFC's local currency financing ecosystem in India and will help source long-term Indian rupee funding for private sector investments," the release said.

"This structure helps mitigate foreign exchange risk for borrowers, especially in high-impact sectors such as infrastructure, agribusiness and financial services, enabling greater investment certainty." Over the past three years, IFC has funded ₹300.4 billion (around $3.7 billion) through the US dollar-Indian rupee cross-currency swap market. The partnership with SBI is expected to further expand its long-term rupee financing for investments supporting productivity, competitiveness and job creation. "India's growth depends on the strength of its private sector and its ability to create more and better jobs, and this partnership is a key step in that direction," the release said, quoting Roshika Singh, principal country officer at IFC.