Home / Industry / Banking / In the age of UPI, cash still going strong as circulation growth picks up

In the age of UPI, cash still going strong as circulation growth picks up

Cash in circulation rises 12.5% as UPI grows, raising concerns that MDR could slow the shift to digital payments

image
premium
Representative Image
Ajinkya KawaleAathira Varier
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 12:13 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The decision to introduce a merchant discount rate (MDR) for unified payments interface (UPI) transactions above ₹2,000 comes at a time when cash in circulation (CiC) is growing at a double-digit pace. 
According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, CiC stood at ₹42.86 trillion at the end of August, growing 12.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). CiC has been growing at a double-digit pace since December last year. While CiC has grown as a percentage of GDP, it has been falling since FY21 when it pea- ked at 14.4 per cent. However, after declining for four years, there is a slight uptick in FY26 to 12.1 per cent. 
 
The surge in cash comes amid steady growth in digital transactions. UPI transaction volume grew 22.5 per cent Y-o-Y in August, while growth in value terms was nearly 20 per cent. Following the MDR decision, apprehensions have been raised in some quarters that demand for cash could increase further. Petrol pump dealers, for example, have said they will not accept UPI payments of ₹2,000 and above if they incur an additional cost.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banks may soon hit infra exposure limits, need to recycle capital: NaBFID

New MDR norms put netbanking back in play for Indian stockbrokers

Premium

MDR on UPI payments likely to unlock ₹15K-21K crore revenue pool

Premium

Apps oppose platform fee ban on UPI bill payments under new MDR norms

PIL in SC challenges 0.4% MDR on UPI transactions above ₹2,000 in India

Topics :UPIMDRCashless

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 12:13 AM IST

Next Story