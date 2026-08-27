Ind-Ra raises FY27 credit growth forecast to 15%, flags margin pressure

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) raised its FY27 commercial banks’ credit growth forecast to 15 per cent from 13 per cent earlier, while deposit growth is now projected at 13.6 per cent, up from 11.4 per cent, supported by foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposit inflows. Credit growth is expected to normalise in the second half of FY27 amid margin pressure from compressed spreads and greater reliance on certificates of deposit and bulk deposits, the rating agency said during a press conference.

Margins could recover gradually from the second half of FY27 as funding costs ease. However, credit costs are projected to rise to 74 basis points (bps) from 65 bps in FY26, pushing system-wide return on assets down 6 bps to 1.31 per cent, with public sector banks facing greater pressure.

Ind-Ra maintained a neutral outlook on the banking sector for the rest of FY27. The agency expects credit growth to remain buoyant, supported by lending to large corporates for working capital and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), while higher FCNR(B) inflows could provide temporary relief to the funding gap. Credit growth stood at 19.3 per cent year-on-year as of July 31, compared with 15.4 per cent deposit growth. “We have revised our yoy FY27 credit and deposit growth to 15 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively, for the rest of FY27 to account for the traction in advances growth to corporates and non-banking finance companies, as well as FCNR(B) inflows on the deposit side. High LDR(loan-to-deposit) in the banking system, at about 85 percent, along with moderated profitability, resulting muted net interest margins, and an expected yoy increase in credit costs, are near-term concerns”, says Karan Gupta, Head and Director Financial Institutions, Ind-Ra.

The loan-deposit ratio rose to 84.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY27 from 71.7 per cent in FY22, as deposit growth consistently lagged credit growth. The agency expects the ratio to moderate temporarily with FCNR(B) deposits. For banks, the transition to Expected Credit Loss norms is likely to result in a one-time balance sheet impact and higher steady-state provisioning, particularly through increased Stage 1 and Stage 2 provisions. Credit costs are estimated at 95 bps for private banks and 60 bps for public sector banks in FY27, compared with 88 bps and 49 bps, respectively, in FY26. The agency also expects the banking sector’s growth mix to remain return-on-assets dilutive, as lower-yielding large corporate loans gain share while higher-margin unsecured retail credit slows amid concerns over overleveraging and delinquencies.

The outlook for NBFCs is also cautious. Ind-Ra expects lenders to prioritise collections and asset quality over portfolio expansion, particularly amid economic and global uncertainties. Larger NBFCs with stronger sponsors and diversified funding access are likely to grow faster than smaller players. “We believe NBFCs will focus more on maintaining collection momentum and asset quality rather than portfolio growth. While large NBFCs (rated AA and above) with sponsor equity support, access to diverse funding avenues, and a deeper customer connection may achieve higher growth, smaller, lower-rated NBFCs will likely be cautious in expanding their portfolios,” says Karan Gupta, Head and Director – Financial Institutions, Ind-Ra.