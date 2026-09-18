Home / Industry / Banking / India housing prices rise 3.6% in Q1FY27, match year-ago pace

India housing prices rise 3.6% in Q1FY27, match year-ago pace

RBI's Housing Price Index rose 3.6 per cent in Q1FY27, with Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram recording the strongest gains

Housing
Representative image for housing prices
Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 4:46 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Despite the West Asia conflict, India's Housing Price Index rose at a pace similar to last year's, signalling stability. India’s Housing Price Index, published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which covers 18 cities, rose at a slower pace of 3.6 per cent in Q1FY27 against 4.5 per cent in Q4FY26, but interestingly, it has grown at same pace as it did in Q1FY26.
 
The cities that contributed to growth in Q1FY27 included Chandigarh (49.6 pe cent), Jaipur (36.4 per cent, Kanpur (27.5 per cent), Lucknow (17.7 per cent), and Thiruvanthapuram (16.3 per cent). The price appreciation in Chandigarh is due to recent revision in the collector rate, applicable from April 1, 2026. Additionally, unavailability of new land pockets has also pushed prices higher in recent times.  
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cash-flow-based lending key to financing new-age industries: SBI MD

Apple Pay eyes India rollout, starting with Axis Bank credit cards

Premium

In the age of UPI, cash still going strong as circulation growth picks up

Banks may soon hit infra exposure limits, need to recycle capital: NaBFID

New MDR norms put netbanking back in play for Indian stockbrokers

Topics :Housing pricesBanking Newseconomy

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

Next Story