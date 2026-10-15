Indian Bank Q2 profit grows 14% to ₹3,540 cr as asset quality improves

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank has posted a 14 per cent rise in second-quarter consolidated net profit to ₹3,540 crore, up from ₹3,107.97 crore during the July-September quarter of FY26.

The bank’s total consolidated income for the period under review stood at ₹23,335.98 crore, up 21 per cent from ₹19,271.09 crore reported in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. On a standalone basis, net profit for the quarter was up 15 per cent to ₹3,462 crore.

"Our total business has grown by 14.22 per cent, deposits have grown by 12.5 per cent, and the good thing is CASA also has grown by 13.77 per cent. In difficult times when everybody is struggling, this is good growth," said Indian Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Binod Kumar. Interest earned during the period was up 15 per cent to ₹19,148.99 crore, compared with ₹16,628.28 crore.

The bank’s asset quality strengthened, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) decreasing by 99 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 1.61 per cent in September 2026 from 2.60 per cent in September 2025, while net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined by 2 basis points to 0.14 per cent in September 2026 from 0.16 per cent in September 2025. The bank's gross advances increased by 16.39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,21,982 crore in September 2026 from ₹6,20,324 crore last year. The provision coverage ratio (PCR, including TWO) stood at 98.22 per cent during the quarter. The slippage ratio was also contained at 0.69 per cent, compared with 0.79 per cent last year. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.21 per cent.

Total deposits increased by 12.50 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,74,036 crore in Q2FY27, against ₹7,76,946 crore last year. Current, savings and CASA deposits grew by 27.48 per cent, 11.55 per cent and 13.77 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. "Because of FCNR, people were expecting that NIM would come down, but NIM has expanded: one basis point domestic, two basis points global, overseas eight basis points. It has expanded. Similarly, CASA—it was expected that it would come down and it grew," Kumar added. RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) advances grew by 17.74 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,42,302 crore in September 2026 from ₹3,75,660 crore in September 2025. RAM's contribution to gross domestic advances stood at 67.04 per cent. Retail, agriculture and MSME advances grew by 17.37 per cent, 17.18 per cent and 19.06 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Home loans (including mortgage) grew by 12.33 per cent Y-o-Y in September 2026.