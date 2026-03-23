Indian Bank raises ₹5,000 crore through 10-year infra bond at 7.15%

State-run Indian Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through a 10-year, long-term infrastructure bond issue at a coupon rate of 7.15 per cent.

The lender received two bids for a cumulative amount of Rs 3,100 crore at 7.13 per cent coupon, two bids each for a cumulative value of Rs 4,100 crore and Rs 5,050 crore, at a coupon rate of 7.14 per cent and 7.15 per cent, respectively, market sources said.

Additionally, the bank received one bid for a cumulative amount of Rs 5,075 crore, market participants added.