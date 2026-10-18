Indian Bank raises FY27 growth guidance, pegs ECL impact at ₹3,500 crore

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank has raised its advances growth guidance for FY27 to 13-14 per cent and deposit growth guidance to 11-12 per cent, driven by strong business growth during the first half of the year, a senior executive has said.

The bank also expects the impact of the transition to the expected credit loss (ECL) framework to be around Rs 3,500 crore, of which it has already provided Rs 2,500 crore. "Driven by our good performance during the last two quarters, we are revising the growth guidance. Earlier it was 9-11 per cent for deposits, and 11-13 per cent for advances. Now, I expect deposits to be around 11-12 per cent, and advances around 13-14 per cent in FY27," said Binod Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Indian Bank.

The bank's gross advances increased by 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 7.22 trillion in the July-September quarter of FY27 from Rs 6.2 trillion during the same period last year. Total deposits increased by 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8.7 trillion in Q2FY27, against Rs 7.76 trillion last year. It also posted a 14 per cent rise in second-quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 3,540 crore, up from Rs 3,107.97 crore during the July-September quarter of FY26. As part of aligning domestic banking with global IFRS 9 standards, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks to adopt the new ECL framework from April 1, 2027. ECL means banks will move to a forward-looking risk-recognition system rather than the existing backward-looking loan-provisioning model.

Indian Bank said it had already provided Rs 1,500 crore towards ECL in the September quarter, in addition to Rs 1,000 crore set aside last year. It also plans to provide another Rs 1,000 crore over the next two quarters to facilitate a smooth transition to the new provisioning framework. "We expect to begin a parallel trial run based on September data by December," Kumar told Business Standard. The bank said it had been focusing on salary accounts, floats and fintech solutions to drive growth. "During the first half of this fiscal, we have added 2.5 lakh salary accounts (throughout last year it was 3.04 lakh). Because of that, my average salary account balance has gone up by around Rs 1,400 crore, from Rs 4,700 crore last year to Rs 6,100 crore," he said. During the second quarter alone, the bank added 23 new customers for fintech solutions, garnering around Rs 5,000 crore in current account and savings account (CASA) deposits.