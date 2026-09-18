Indian Bank to explore partners for insurance, mutual fund businesses

The Chennai-headquartered lender also expects to launch a separate vertical offering wealth management services in the second half of the FY27 and is hiring specialists.

Kumar also said the bank plans to strengthen its liability franchise following the mobilisation of around $2.4-2.5 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits. The funds have been used to retire bulk deposits, replace higher-cost overseas funds and support credit growth.

“Part of it has gone towards retiring bulk deposits, part towards replacing higher-cost overseas funds and part towards credit growth. Bulk deposits have come down, while FCNR(B) is classified as retail term deposits. So, the overall term deposit base will remain broadly the same, but the mix will change. My target is to maintain current account saving account at around 39 per cent-40 per cent,” Kumar said.