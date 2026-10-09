Indian banks lose market value in Q2, but select lenders gain

Indian banks saw a decline in market capitalisation during the July-September quarter, with investors potentially finding value in select lenders as the country's economic growth remains intact, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

HDFC Bank, India's largest lender by market capitalisation, saw its market value decline 11.1 per cent sequentially to Rs 10.92 trillion as of September 30. ICICI Bank's market capitalisation fell 3.9 per cent to Rs 9.48 trillion, while State Bank of India's declined 6.6 per cent to Rs 8.86 trillion. The three lenders retained their positions as India's largest banks by market value.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was among the few large lenders to register a gain, with its market capitalisation rising 6.3 per cent to Rs 4.15 trillion. It overtook Axis Bank to become India's fourth-largest bank by market value. Axis Bank's market capitalisation fell 8.9 per cent to Rs 3.82 trillion.