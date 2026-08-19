Indian banks raise over $3 bn via dollar bonds in 10 days amid RBI window

Indian banks and PSUs are expected to raise close to $20 billion in overseas foreign-currency borrowings, comprising about $10 billion of loans and $8 billion-$10 billion of bonds, he said. “Indian issuance in the international bond market has historically been limited. However, the recent surge in supply over the past six to seven weeks has offered foreign investors a prime opportunity to gain exposure to Indian banks. Remarkably, bond spreads have remained stable despite this increased volume, underscoring the robust creditworthiness and overall resilience of the Indian banking sector”, said Siddharth Sharma , MD and Head of Institutional Client Group, HSBC India.