Indian banks raise over $3 bn via dollar bonds in 10 days amid RBI window

According to a senior banker at a foreign bank, going forward, after August, bond issuances are likely to be more need-based, depending on funding requirements. “Immediately, we might see a slowdown in bank bond issuances because there is time till December. Banks would want to see how the market reacts and how their balance sheets and loan growth are playing out over the next month or so before revisiting their funding requirements. I don’t think there is any hurry to keep raising funds immediately because there is sufficient time,” the banker said.