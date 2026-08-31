Industry credit growth accelerates to 20% in July; gold loans moderate

Bank credit to industry grew 20 per cent year-on-year in July 2026, sharply accelerating from 6.5 per cent a year earlier, with engineering, gems and jewellery, petroleum-related industries and vehicles recording strong expansion, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

At the same time, growth in gold loans moderated sharply, although credit against gold jewellery continued to expand at a high rate. Loans against gold jewellery grew 88.1 per cent year-on-year in July, compared with 136.4 per cent a year earlier. Overall retail credit grew 16.2 per cent during the month.

The acceleration in industrial credit was broad-based across micro and small, medium and large industries. Credit to micro and small industries grew 22.6 per cent, while lending to medium industries increased 30.5 per cent and large industries 17.7 per cent.

Among major industrial segments, credit to all engineering grew the fastest at 36.2 per cent year-on-year. Within engineering, credit to industries other than electronics increased 40.1 per cent, while lending to electronics rose 22.8 per cent. Credit to gems and jewellery increased 35.7 per cent, while advances to petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels grew 34 per cent. Lending to vehicles, vehicle parts and transport equipment rose 32.2 per cent. Credit to chemicals and chemical products grew 24 per cent, with lending to fertilisers rising 30 per cent and drugs and pharmaceuticals 24.4 per cent. Credit to basic metals and metal products increased 21.9 per cent, led by a 24.5 per cent rise in iron and steel.

Construction credit grew 24.4 per cent, while credit to food processing increased 22.3 per cent. Textiles recorded a more moderate 15.1 per cent growth. Infrastructure credit, however, grew at a slower pace of 10.2 per cent. Within the segment, credit to ports surged 58.4 per cent and power rose 21.6 per cent. In contrast, lending to roads declined 0.8 per cent and telecommunications contracted 13.2 per cent. Within retail loans, some segments also recorded slower growth than a year earlier. Credit card outstanding growth moderated to 2.3 per cent from 5.6 per cent, while education loan growth slowed to 13.7 per cent from 15 per cent. Advances against fixed deposits grew 14.6 per cent, compared with 16.9 per cent a year earlier.

Vehicle loans increased 18.8 per cent, while housing credit grew 11.3 per cent. Consumer durable loans remained almost flat, growing 0.4 per cent, although this was an improvement from a 5.8 per cent contraction a year earlier. Services credit also recorded a sharp acceleration, growing 22.9 per cent in July compared with 10.2 per cent a year earlier. Credit to computer software increased 43.3 per cent, while lending to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) grew 35.7 per cent. Credit to tourism, hotels and restaurants rose 27.1 per cent, while shipping and aviation credit increased 25.9 per cent and 23.8 per cent, respectively. Commercial real estate credit grew 21.5 per cent and trade credit 19.8 per cent. Within trade, wholesale trade grew 25.7 per cent, compared with 13 per cent growth in retail trade.