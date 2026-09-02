JCR upgrades India's sovereign rating to A-, flags high govt debt

Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) upgraded India’s sovereign rating by a notch to A- from BBB+ on Wednesday, citing sustained economic growth of around 7 per cent, policy measures such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and digital public infrastructure, and stronger bank balance sheets.

“Considering India’s solid economic growth, the effectiveness of economic policies that strengthen the foundations for growth, and the improved soundness of the financial system, JCR has upgraded the Republic of India’s Foreign Currency and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Ratings by one notch to A-,” the agency said in a press statement. “JCR has also raised the country ceiling by one notch to A.”

The upgrade, accompanied by a stable outlook, takes India into the A category and makes JCR the most positive among major global rating agencies on the country. JCR’s rating is now higher than those assigned by Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Ratings, which rate India at BBB- and Baa3, respectively, both their lowest investment-grade ratings. S&P Global Ratings upgraded India to BBB last year and currently maintains that rating. India’s high general government debt burden remains a key hurdle for a broader rating upgrade, given that rating agencies assess the Centre and states together when evaluating India’s overall public finances. However, JCR flagged India’s elevated general government debt and fiscal deficits as key structural constraints. The agency said India’s federal structure, fiscal transfers aimed at reducing disparities between states and the influence of electoral cycles on fiscal management tend to keep deficits elevated.

“JCR considers that India, a democratic federal state, faces structural challenges that tend to keep fiscal deficits at elevated levels,” it said. “The A-rating upgrade by the Japanese Credit Rating Agency is a magical moment for India and calls for celebration. (It is) Recognition of India’s growth momentum, macro stability, deep structural reforms, and the strength of Centre-State partnership,” chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh posted on X. The agency also pointed to the high debt burden of state governments, noting that general government debt, including that of states, and the associated interest burden remain high. India’s central government has laid out a roadmap to bring its debt down to around 50 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by FY31. The Centre’s fiscal deficit has already declined sharply from 9.2 per cent of GDP in FY21, after the Covid-19 pandemic, to 4.4 per cent in FY26. At the same time, the central government has substantially increased capital expenditure, with spending nearly tripling over the five years. JCR said public investment has supported India's economic growth and improved the quality of government expenditure.