July per-credit card spending slips 2.4% Y-o-Y, issuances outpace transaction

The growth in per-credit card spending intensity experienced a contraction in July 2026, with industry-wide per-card spending dropping 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16,976 due to a high base in the same period in the previous fiscal, a CareEdge Ratings report showed. Despite a sequential rebound of 2.3 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), average spending per card continues to face downward pressure as the pace of card issuance outpaces aggregate transaction volume growth.