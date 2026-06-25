Large commercial banks may opt to lend up to 9x against FCNR(B) deposits

Bankers, however, cautioned that the extent of leverage banks offer to NRI customers will depend on their ability to deploy the funds raised. According to one banker, banks that do not have a large wholesale lending franchise will find it difficult to deploy large inflows.

“It's not as if auto loan demand will suddenly double just because rates are cut. It takes time, as the distribution machinery is not configured to generate and process that many additional leads. We can probably increase lending by 10-25 per cent, but not much beyond that. Banks with sizeable corporate lending franchises can benefit, which gives them the ability to deploy these funds. The other option is liability management — banks can allow high-cost bulk deposits to mature and avoid renewing them at elevated rates. That's one of the reasons certificate of deposit rates have come down,” the banker quoted above said.