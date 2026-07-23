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Large Indian banks revive dollar bond plans after period of lull

Indian banks are preparing dollar bond issuances before the RBI's concessional swap window closes in December, seeking cheaper overseas funding options

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty
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Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty
Subrata Panda Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 11:20 PM IST
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A host of Indian banks are preparing to raise dollar bonds before the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) concessional swap window expires in December, taking advantage of lower hedging costs. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) are among the lenders planning overseas issuances, with Kotak Mahindra Bank still evaluating the opportunity. The RBI has already supported $3.3 billion of fundraising under the facility, which absorbs up to 1.5 percentage points of the hedging cost on eligible overseas foreign currency bonds (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs).
 
Following dollar bond issuances by marquee lenders such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI), the market went quiet as funding costs became less attractive following a sharp widening in credit spreads, driven by investor expectations of a flood of supply, according to market participants. 
 
Wider spreads eroded the cost advantage offered by the RBI's concessional swap window. After factoring in US Treasury yields, bond spreads, coupon hedging costs—which are not covered under the RBI facility—and other associated expenses, the effective rupee funding cost was broadly in line with domestic borrowing costs. As a result, lenders were weighing overseas bond issuances against bilateral or club dollar loans and domestic deposits before deciding on the cheapest funding option. 
 
Market participants also said the slowdown reflects timing, with many large banks entering their pre-results silent period ahead of June-quarter earnings, limiting public bond issuances, and lenders are expected to issue only if the economics compare favourably with domestic rupee borrowing.
 
With most major private sector banks having reported their June-quarter earnings, they are preparing to tap the overseas bond market, while weighing the pricing and timing of their issuances. The proceeds will be used to provide leverage to NRI depositors investing in FCNR(B) deposits through the banks' own balance sheets.
 
HDFC Bank, which raised $750 million through a dollar bond issuance in June, is weighing another foray into the overseas debt market, although it did not disclose the timing or the size of the proposed fundraising.
 
“We have already raised about 750 million, maybe the first to begin with. And we do have plans to raise further borrowings to be able to provide own leverage to our best set of customers. And that is a work in progress”, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD&CEO, HDFC Bank in a media call, following the bank’s Q1FY27 earnings. 
 
“On our own leverage programme, the amount we can offer depends on the borrowings we raise. At the same time, we have to balance our funding mix, as we do not want borrowings to become an unduly large share of our liabilities. Given these considerations, we expect roughly one-third of the total mobilisation we are targeting to be supported through our own leverage, while the remainder will come through a combination of leverage from partner banks and direct FCNR(B) deposits”, Jagdishan had said. 
 
KVS Manian, MD&CEO, Federal Bank said, “We are keeping ourselves prepared. The window is open till December, and we will watch the market and pricing to assess whether it makes economic sense for us. We will remain alert to that opportunity”. 
 
Meanwhile, Ashok Vaswani, MD&CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “This is an opportunity we are looking at. No final decision has been made as yet but it is something that we are considering very seriously”, said Ashok Vaswani, MD&CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank. 
 
ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private sector lender, is also preparing to tap the overseas debt market with its first dollar bond issuance in nearly a decade. The bank has board approval for an overseas borrowing programme of up to $2.5 billion and is expected to soon issue a five-year dollar bond to raise $500 million-$750 million.
 
According to sources, state-owned Punjab National Bank is also looking to raise funds through dollar bonds and would tap the overseas markets by September-October. SBI, which has already raised $500 million through private placement, will also in all likelihood raise more, going ahead, sources added. 
 
State-owned Indian Overseas Bank, post its earnings, guided that it would mobilize around $1 billion under the RBI’s concessional swap window, with $600-$650 million through FCNR(B) deposits, and the rest through OFCBs. 
 
Another state-owned lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB), has obtained credit ratings for its proposed $1 billion senior unsecured notes issuance.
 
RBI’ concessional swap facility, introduced to strengthen the country's balance of payments and attract foreign capital inflows, has garnered strong interest since it was operationalised early last month. RBI’s data shows banks have mobilised a total of $20.72 billion under the facility, comprising $17.41 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits, $1.97 billion via OFCBs, and $1.34 billion through ECBs.
 
 
   

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

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