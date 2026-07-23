Large Indian banks revive dollar bond plans after period of lull

“We have already raised about 750 million, maybe the first to begin with. And we do have plans to raise further borrowings to be able to provide own leverage to our best set of customers. And that is a work in progress”, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD&CEO, HDFC Bank in a media call, following the bank’s Q1FY27 earnings.

“On our own leverage programme, the amount we can offer depends on the borrowings we raise. At the same time, we have to balance our funding mix, as we do not want borrowings to become an unduly large share of our liabilities. Given these considerations, we expect roughly one-third of the total mobilisation we are targeting to be supported through our own leverage, while the remainder will come through a combination of leverage from partner banks and direct FCNR(B) deposits”, Jagdishan had said.