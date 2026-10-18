Leaving behind a resilient HDFC Bank franchise, says outgoing CEO Jagdishan

Jagdishan, who decided not to seek another term, said the bank had invested in strengthening its technology infrastructure, from core systems to the artificial intelligence (AI) layer, positioning it to improve product and service delivery. Its distribution network would also deliver as newer branches matured, he said.
On the earnings outlook, Jagdishan highlighted that net interest margins (NIMs), which had faced pressure from faster repricing of assets and a lag in the cost of funds during a declining interest rate cycle, were positioned for a reversal as the rate cycle turned upwards. A shift in the loan portfolio towards retail and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), relative to corporate loans and home loans, would further support the bank’s prospects over time, he said.