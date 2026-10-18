Leaving behind a resilient HDFC Bank franchise, says outgoing CEO Jagdishan

Jagdishan also expressed confidence in his successor, Anup Bagchi, saying the bank would continue to scale greater heights under the new leadership. “I am confident that Anup will lead it admirably, with the support of his able team. That is the strength and resilience of the franchise we are leaving behind,” he said.

Explaining why he did not opt for a third term, Jagdishan said the decision was personal after more than three decades with the institution. “After 31 years, one needs to start looking at life beyond the institutions one has nurtured and grown with. It is a personal call that I have taken, and I am sure Kaizad (Bharucha) has taken a similar call. We have no regrets and have enjoyed every moment of it,” he said. Bharucha, the deputy CEO of the bank, also decided to step down from December 31.