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'Lower bad loans at Indian banks offer respite amid economic uncertainty'

S&P Global Market Intelligence expects asset quality at major lenders to improve further, even as margins remain under pressure from changing interest-rate dynamics

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low
Representative image from file.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 7:08 PM IST
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Asset quality at major Indian banks is expected to improve further despite economic challenges arising from the war in the Middle East and the prospect of weak rainfall, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
 
The non-performing asset (NPA) ratio at State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to decline to 0.92 per cent in the financial year ending March 31, 2027, from 0.96 per cent as of March 31, 2026. HDFC Bank is expected to report a 2-basis-point decline in its bad-loan ratio to 0.76 per cent as of March 31, 2027.
 
Net interest margins (NIMs) at all major Indian banks declined in the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Axis Bank reported a 15-basis-point quarter-on-quarter decline in its NIM to 3.39 per cent. SBI posted a 14-basis-point decline to 2.71 per cent.
 
SBI maintained its full-year margin guidance at 3 per cent. Bank of Baroda, which reported a net interest margin of 2.79 per cent in the quarter ended March 2026, has projected a full-year NIM in the range of 2.75 per cent to 2.95 per cent.
 
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Topics :Indian Banksasset quality reviewS&P

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

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