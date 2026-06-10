'Lower bad loans at Indian banks offer respite amid economic uncertainty'

Asset quality at major Indian banks is expected to improve further despite economic challenges arising from the war in the Middle East and the prospect of weak rainfall, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The non-performing asset (NPA) ratio at State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to decline to 0.92 per cent in the financial year ending March 31, 2027, from 0.96 per cent as of March 31, 2026. HDFC Bank is expected to report a 2-basis-point decline in its bad-loan ratio to 0.76 per cent as of March 31, 2027.

Net interest margins (NIMs) at all major Indian banks declined in the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Axis Bank reported a 15-basis-point quarter-on-quarter decline in its NIM to 3.39 per cent. SBI posted a 14-basis-point decline to 2.71 per cent.