M&A funding norms to intensify competition for private credit: Moody's

India’s private credit market is likely to see tighter competition from banks in deals after the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines on allowing banks to finance acquisitions came into effect this month, according to a Moody’s Ratings report.

“While the new rules may benefit borrowers by lowering costs for financing and increasing availability, they could compress yields and reduce deal flows for private credit providers for acquisition financing,” the report noted.

The central bank has allowed banks to finance as much as 75 per cent of the transaction value in corporate takeovers.

The segment has historically been dominated by alternative funds.

However, it adds that constraints on the lending capacity of banks and NBFCs may create opportunities for private credit funds. “Banks, which historically have been the primary financing source for companies, have tightened their lending criteria to preserve their asset quality, even though credit demand remains strong,” it added. According to Moody’s Ratings, India’s private credit market has doubled in size in the past five years to $25 billion in terms of assets under management, at the end of 2025. The firm expects further expansion amid strong financing demand in the country. However, Moody’s Ratings has highlighted constraints regarding foreign investor returns due to withholding tax.

“Withholding tax on interest income raises the all-in cost of offshore funding and, coupled with potential currency depreciation, can reduce returns for foreign investors. As such, foreign investors require higher nominal returns and focus on bespoke private credit transactions,” it added. The reforms in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), have provided a more favourable framework for cross-border financing. The report attributes the growth of the private credit segment in India to the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016 which boosted lender confidence, including the private credit fund’s ability to provide financing for stressed companies or underwrite complex loans.