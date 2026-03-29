Home / Industry / Banking / MP govt withdraws five-year ban on Bank of Baroda within 24 hours

MP govt withdraws five-year ban on Bank of Baroda within 24 hours

The state government reversed its five-year ban on Bank of Baroda within a day, following the lender's representation over alleged lapses in fund transfers under a state scheme

Bank of Baroda
Madhya Pradesh revokes its five-year ban on Bank of Baroda within a day after the lender’s representation over a ₹1,751 crore fund transfer dispute. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 5:26 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn its order banning Bank of Baroda from undertaking government business, less than 24 hours after issuing it.
 
The initial order, issued on March 27, barred the public sector lender from handling government transactions for five years, citing non-compliance with official instructions on fund transfers under the state’s Chief Minister Kisan Yojana. It alleged that the bank failed to transfer the full amount of ₹1,751 crore, as directed by the state government through the RTGS mechanism, resulting in only partial execution of the transaction.
 
The order said the lapse caused a financial loss to the state exchequer and amounted to non-compliance with government directives. On these grounds, the state imposed a five-year ban on the bank from undertaking any government business and also withdrew earlier permissions granted for treasury-related operations.
 
However, in a fresh order issued on March 28, the state government said the earlier directive had been cancelled with immediate effect after receiving a representation from the bank.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI imposes penalties on Union Bank, Central Bank, Bank of India, Pine Labs

Bank credit growth slows to 13.8% in March 15 fortnight, deposits rise

Premium

West Asia conflict: Bankers suggest Covid-like moratorium for MSMEs

Premium

HDFC Bank chairman's resignation puts bank governance in spotlight

HDFC Bank crisis is exposing deeper cracks in India Inc's governance model

Topics :Madhya Pradesh govtMadhya PradeshBank of Barodapublic sector banks

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story