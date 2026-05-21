HDFC Bank, IndusInd, Yes Bank warm up to hybrid mode after PM's WFH call

Major lenders such as HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank have adopted hybrid working arrangements following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity measures, while others such as Axis Bank, Citibank, and foreign banks have continued with hybrid models introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some banks are yet to take a call but are expected to review policies and may consider hybrid working for some time.

The PM has called for adoption of energy-saving and resource-conservation practices amid concerns over crude oil markets due to the West Asia crisis. Last week, the Ministry of Finance asked state-run banks and financial institutions to adopt austerity measures and shift to electric vehicles.

The framework has been designed with a customer-first approach, ensuring customer service and branch operations continue as usual while maintaining productivity and operational efficiency across the organisation, said Amitabh Kumar Singh, chief human resources officer (CHRO) at IndusInd Bank. “Enabled by digital-first practices and agile execution, it is driving better utilisation of time, enhanced productivity and more efficient ways of working,” he said.

Additionally, IndusInd Bank is expanding its roster-based WFH framework across multiple departments following its successful adoption across select teams.

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, has implemented a work-from-home (WFH) arrangement of up to two days a week for employees in business and corporate-enabling functions for a period of 30 days, after which the policy will be reviewed.

“Axis Bank is uniquely positioned to support this national priority because we institutionalised our progressive hybrid architecture five years ago. While the standard industry baseline has been a two-day remote schedule, we have long maintained a market-leading three-day WFH model for non-customer-facing roles,” said Rajkamal Vempati, group head (human resources) at Axis Bank.

Large lenders such as Axis Bank and Citibank have followed hybrid work models since the Covid-19 pandemic. Several other foreign banks have also continued offering flexible hybrid arrangements since then.

At Yes Bank, some teams are already working in a hybrid mode. “We are also actively moving towards extending the hybrid model to other non-customer-facing roles,” said Archana Shiroor, CHRO at Yes Bank.

This structure, Vempati added, allows the bank to seamlessly absorb these macro adjustments with zero operational friction.

Tooba Modassir, CHRO at Citi India, said most of its over 37,000 employees had been following a hybrid work model since March 2021.

“This requires colleagues to attend the office for three days and work from home for two days in a five-day work week. The initiative has been effective in attracting and retaining top talent and enables colleagues to maintain work-life balance,” Modassir said.