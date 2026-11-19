Moody's Ratings on Thursday affirmed state-run Punjab National Bank's ratings and upgraded the baseline credit assessment, citing improvements in capital, asset quality, and profitability.

The outlooks on PNB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings are stable, in line with the stable outlook on India's sovereign rating. PNB's solvency and liquidity metrics are expected to be stable over the next 12-18 months, the US-based rating agency said.

Moody's said it expects the bank's internal capital generation to support growth over the next 12-18 months, although the transition to the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework and revised investment valuation norms from fiscal 2027 will likely reduce capital.

"The affirmation of PNB's Baa3 ratings and upgrade of BCA to Baa3 from Ba1 reflects the improvement in its capital, asset quality and profitability. "The bank's funding and liquidity profiles remain key credit strengths, underpinned by its status as a public-sector bank and extensive branch network," Moody's said. PNB's asset quality continues to improve. Its gross NPL ratio declined to 2.6 per cent in September 2026 from 3.5 per cent in September 2025. Moody's expects some deterioration in agriculture and MSME loans as irregular rainfall, El Nino conditions and inflation pressure borrowers' repayment capacity. These sectors are more vulnerable to shocks because agricultural borrowers have limited income buffers and MSMEs have less ability to pass on higher costs, the rating agency said.