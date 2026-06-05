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MSME loan portfolio grows 12.8% Y-o-Y to Rs 46 trillion in April 2026

Outstanding MSME loans reached about Rs 46 trillion in April 2026, but portfolio growth and active loan additions slowed sharply as global uncertainty weighed on credit supply

CII MSME, West Asia crisis, gas shortage India, MSME logistics, working capital stress
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BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
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Loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) stood at approximately Rs 46 trillion at the end of April 2026, registering year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 12.8 per cent. However, growth moderated significantly between December 2025 and April 2026, rising only 3.1 per cent compared with 9.7 per cent during the corresponding period a year earlier. The number of active loans also declined by 3.5 per cent, against 3 per cent growth in the same period last year. 
According to CRIF, the moderation in portfolio growth reflects the “potential impact of global uncertainty on domestic MSME credit supply.” The slowdown was most pronounced in the manufacturing and trade segments, which together account for more than 60 per cent of outstanding MSME credit. 
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Topics :MSME sectorloansMSMEMSMEs

First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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