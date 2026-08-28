NBFC body urges RBI to ease proposed curbs on revolving credit products

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), the representative body of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reconsider its proposed restrictions on revolving credit products, according to a letter seen by Business Standard.

The industry body has asked the RBI to allow NBFCs to restore or replenish the principal amount repaid by a borrower ahead of schedule, subject to safeguards. FIDC said a blanket restriction could affect several loan products used by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and individuals, including supply chain finance, working capital loans, and loans against securities.

Under the RBI’s proposed framework, once a term loan is disbursed, the sanctioned limit cannot be restored or replenished after the borrower repays the whole or part of the principal. FIDC said this could increase the interest burden for small businesses, whose funding needs often change based on their cash flows.

“We are of the view that curbs should not be placed on restoration or replenishment of principal paid within amortised principal limit,” FIDC said in its letter. The industry body said forcing borrowers to take a full-term loan in advance could result in higher interest costs. It also said borrowers may avoid prepaying loans even when they have surplus cash if repayment means losing access to that amount in the future. FIDC has also sought a distinction between revolving credit facilities similar to credit cards and products that allow limited redraws within an existing sanctioned limit. “There are varieties of products which are offered by multitude of NBFCs of all sizes, which may not completely fall in the definition of term loan as defined in draft directions; however, they are also not revolving credit akin to a credit card or an overdraft facility,” the letter said.

These products are mainly used by MSMEs and individuals and include supply chain finance, factoring, working capital demand loans, secured and unsecured MSME loans, vehicle dealer finance, loan against securities and some fintech-based lending products, FIDC said. The industry body has proposed safeguards to address the RBI’s concerns around evergreening of loans. It said redraws should remain within the original sanctioned limit and should not increase the sanctioned amount or extend the original maturity. Further, fresh drawdowns should not be used to regularise overdue loans. FIDC said the RBI should distinguish between replenishment within an existing facility and renewal or rollover of a loan.